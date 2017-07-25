Dar, US Security Advisor have telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar and US National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Herbert

Raymond McMaster had a telephonic conversation Tuesday evening.

The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral interest and

recalled their meeting in Washington D.C. on April 25, 2017 in which

they had held a detailed discussion on working together to take the bilateral relationship further, a press release said.

General McMaster condoled with the people and the Government of

Pakistan over the loss of precious lives in the Lahore suicide blast.

He said the US recognized the sacrifices of the people and armed

forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The finance minister said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and fully supported by Chief of Army

Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and all the armed forces, was committed to defeating the menace of terrorism.

“It is Pakistan’s national resolve. Civil and military leadership

is committed that no one would be allowed to use Pakistan’s soil against any other country,” he added.

In this regard, the minister also referred to the meeting of

General Bajwa with US Commander in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson,

on Monday, describing it “very useful and productive.”