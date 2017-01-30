DAR urges SAARC CCI to play its role in promotion of trade among member countries

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Monday urged South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry to play its collective role in the development and promotion of trade and commerce among member countries.

Talking to SAARC CCI’s eight members delegation, he said the growth of South Asia should be main objective of regional governments as the common man wanted to see SAARC to become a thriving economic block, he, in a statement issued here, said.

He observed that this region had immense potential to develop

regional business relations which would benefit the common people

and help in alleviation of poverty.

He said Pakistan was fully committed to promote regional

cooperation, however a combined effort by all member states was

required to achieve these objectives.

The minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a vision and a roadmap of regional development and complements the other regional connectivity initiatives.

He emphasized the need to address the infrastructure needs of

the region.

He hoped that institution such Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) would play their due role in this regard.

Finance Minister said Pakistan had suffered more than any

other country at the hands of terrorism.

He said terrorists had no religion or faith but they

killed on account of their brutality and savagery.

He mentioned that killing of one human being in Islam was

tantamount to killing of the whole humanity and saving of a life was

equal to saving the whole humanity.

The government of Pakistan took on the terrorist with full

might and wiped out their known hideouts and sanctuaries, he added.

President SAARC CCI Suraj Vaidya thanked the finance minister and the government for warm welcome.

He regretted cancellation of SAARC summit which had affected

trade and business development process.

He said the business community of SAARC member countries was

upset on this political decision.

He discussed visa issue for businessmen for promotion of

business relationship.

He also discussed matters relating to investment and special

incentives for South Asian entrepreneurs.

He observed that business activity should not be stopped in

the name of security.