DAR urges SAARC CCI to play its role in promotion of trade among member countries

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Monday urged South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry to play its collective role in the development and promotion of trade and commerce among member countries.
Talking to SAARC CCI’s eight members delegation, he said the growth of South Asia should be main objective of regional governments as the common man wanted to see SAARC to become a thriving economic block, he, in a statement issued here, said.
He observed that this region had immense potential to develop
regional business relations which would benefit the common people
and help in alleviation of poverty.
He said Pakistan was fully committed to promote regional
cooperation, however a combined effort by all member states was
required to achieve these objectives.
The minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a vision and a roadmap of regional development and complements the other regional connectivity initiatives.
He emphasized the need to address the infrastructure needs of
the region.
He hoped that institution such Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) would play their due role in this regard.
Finance Minister said Pakistan had suffered more than any
other country at the hands of terrorism.
He said terrorists had no religion or faith but they
killed on account of their brutality and savagery.
He mentioned that killing of one human being in Islam was
tantamount to killing of the whole humanity and saving of a life was
equal to saving the whole humanity.
The government of Pakistan took on the terrorist with full
might and wiped out their known hideouts and sanctuaries, he added.
President SAARC CCI Suraj Vaidya thanked the finance minister and the government for warm welcome.
He regretted cancellation of SAARC summit which had affected
trade and business development process.
He said the business community of SAARC member countries was
upset on this political decision.
He discussed visa issue for businessmen for promotion of
business relationship.
He also discussed matters relating to investment and special
incentives for South Asian entrepreneurs.
He observed that business activity should not be stopped in
the name of security.