Dar urges national economic agenda for coming years

ISLAMABAD June 14 (APP): Minister for Finance, Revenue, Statistics and

Economic Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday urged all political parties to stand united for evolving national economic agenda for years ahead.

In his concluding remarks in National Assembly on passage of annual

budget 2017-17, the minister said, whoever is in the government does not matter what matters is to have a common and unanimous economic agenda for the nation.

He called upon the opposition parties to sit together with the

government to prepare such an agenda which enjoys support of all political parties and is continuously implemented whose ever tenure is in the government.

In his thanksgiving comments, Dar said it was an honor that his

government had presented fifth budget and it was due to vision, decision making and determination of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that the country had been put on sound economic footing.

“We have achieved macro-economic stability in the country and now we are

on way to achieve targets of emerging global economy as well as safer destination for investment.”

He said the government remains committed to further accelerate economic

development to meet future challenges and would like to steer ahead in consultation with political stakeholders.

The minister thanked cooperation by Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and members of National Assembly and the Senate for successfully completing the budget process.

He also thanked the employees from both the houses and the line

ministries who had performed duties during the budget session and also announced honorarium equivalent to four basic salaries for the employees of all departments who performed duties during the budget session.

He also requested that the speaker and the chairman Senate to pursue the

process of payment of honorarium.

The speaker National Assembly clarified that in case of non-payment of

honorarium by any ministry, it would be considered breach of privilege of the house.