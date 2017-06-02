Dar urges FBR to meet tax collection target for current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current fiscal year, ending on June 30, 2017.

The Finance Minister said this while chairing a meeting here at the Ministry of Finance on the matters relatint to FBR, according to a Finance Ministry press release issued here.

Chairman FBR briefed the Minister on the progress of tax collection during the current fiscal year, and the targets for FY 2017-18.

Ishaq Dar said that the tax measures, which have been proposed in the budget for FY 2017-18, are based on extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the budget will enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He added that the government will welcome all constructive and positive suggestions regarding the budget from parliamentarians during the ongoing budget session in Parliament.

The Finance Minister directed FBR to finalize a tax revenue collection strategy for the next year in a timely manner in order to effectively pursue the tax collection targets for FY 2017-18.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD, Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.