Dar urges cooperation of all for transparent census

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said conducting a transparent census was a national effort which could only be successful with the cooperation and support of all concerned.

Replying to a letter of the Sindh Chief Minister on the matter of forthcoming census, the minister appreciated the support and cooperation being extended to the census operation by the provinces.

He emphasized that services of the Armed Forces of Pakistan had been co-opted to work with the civil enumerators for ensuring a transparent and smooth census.

The minister stated that coordination and vigilance committees had been set up at district level to monitor the process to ensure accuracy of data collection during census.

He, however, clarified that public access to data at district level was not possible as the census data would not be processed there and also the law in this case prohibited sharing of data before it was analysed.

Referring to the chief minister’s proposal for setting up of complaint redressal system, the minister said an elaborate complaint redressal system had already been put in place.

Control rooms had been established at federal, provincial, divisional and district levels to cater to the issues of non/over/under enumeration in the areas during the census operation, he added.

Replying to the proposal of doing away with the condition of CNIC for the census, the minister clarified that the Computerized National Indentity Card (CNIC) was not mandatory.

CNIC of the head of the family or any responsible person was required to ensure authenticity of data, however, if a family did not have a CNIC, they could provide other forms of identification to prove their identity, he added.

In the extreme case, where no member of the family had a CNIC, that family would still be enumerated in the census process, the minister said.

In order to further strengthen the transparency of the process, the Finance Minister proposed setting up of a committee of technical experts, nominated by the provincial governments, to monitor the data processing at PBS Headquarters and ensure that all parameters of the data processing were being uniformly applied across the country.