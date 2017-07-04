Dar urges ambassador-designate to explore stronger cooperation between Pak-Japan financial markets

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Finance Minister Senator
Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday urged Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate
to Japan Dr Asad Majeed Khan to explore opportunities for stronger cooperation between the financial markets of the two countries.
The minister told the ambassador-designate, who called on him
here, that Japan was a long-standing reliable partner of Pakistan,
according to d a press release.
He recalled his meetings with senior Japanese political
leadership and heads of different Japanese institutions, including
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), on the sidelines of Asian
Development Bank’s Annual Meeting in Yokohama in May 2017.
Ishaq Dar the ambassador-designate to build on the discussions
held by him during the aforementioned meetings, and to make a
dedicated effort to enhance economic cooperation with Japan.
The minister said Pakistan had become an attractive destination
for international investors, including for relocation of industries,
as a result of the economic reforms of the present government.
He urged the ambassador designate to promote foreign direct
investment from Japan into Pakistan, so that Japanese investors might
also benefit from the investment and business opportunities
available in Pakistan.
Dr Asad Majeed appreciated the finance minister for his
guidance, saying he would make all necessary efforts to further
strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.
The minister wished Dr. Asad Majeed all the success in
his future tenure as Pakistan’s ambassador to Japan.