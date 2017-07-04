Dar urges ambassador-designate to explore stronger cooperation between Pak-Japan financial markets

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Finance Minister Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday urged Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate

to Japan Dr Asad Majeed Khan to explore opportunities for stronger cooperation between the financial markets of the two countries.

The minister told the ambassador-designate, who called on him

here, that Japan was a long-standing reliable partner of Pakistan,

according to d a press release.

He recalled his meetings with senior Japanese political

leadership and heads of different Japanese institutions, including

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), on the sidelines of Asian

Development Bank’s Annual Meeting in Yokohama in May 2017.

Ishaq Dar the ambassador-designate to build on the discussions

held by him during the aforementioned meetings, and to make a

dedicated effort to enhance economic cooperation with Japan.

The minister said Pakistan had become an attractive destination

for international investors, including for relocation of industries,

as a result of the economic reforms of the present government.

He urged the ambassador designate to promote foreign direct

investment from Japan into Pakistan, so that Japanese investors might

also benefit from the investment and business opportunities

available in Pakistan.

Dr Asad Majeed appreciated the finance minister for his

guidance, saying he would make all necessary efforts to further

strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The minister wished Dr. Asad Majeed all the success in

his future tenure as Pakistan’s ambassador to Japan.