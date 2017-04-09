Dar to lead delegations to IMF-World Bank from April 21-23

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar would lead Pakistan delegations to the IMF – World Bank

spring meetings in Washington from 21-23 April.

He will also participate in the 50th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, which will be held in Yokohama, Japan, from 4 to 7 May 2017, said a press release.

A meeting chaired by the finance minister here Sunday reviewed preparations for a meaningful participation of the country delegations in both the events.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) gave a detailed presentation about the various meetings, seminars and dialogues being organized during the IMF-World Bank annual event at Washington, which would be attended by finance ministers, central bank heads, and top officials of finance & economy related departments, from around the world.

Schedule of finance minister’s engagements during his stay at

Washington was also reviewed and finalized.

During the visit to Washington, the finance minister besides attending different events in regard to IMF World Bank meetings would also have bilateral meetings with finance ministers of other countries as well as heads of important international organizations.

The minister later in May, would participate in the ADB Board of Governors Meeting in Yokohama, Japan.

Dar is currently also serving as the Vice Chairman of ADB.

The meeting will discuss developments in Asia and the Pacific as well as institutional matters. In 2017, the Government of Japan is co-hosting the ADB’s 50th Annual Meeting