Dar telephones parliamentary leaders to discuss military courts matter

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar on Saturday telephoned parliamentary leaders to discuss

matters concerning extension in working of military courts for

speedy trial of terrorists.

The political leaders telephoned included Maulana Fazal ur

Rahman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Maulana Atta ur Rahman.

During his telephonic conversation, Ishaq Dar emphasized

a complete consensus in this matter and said a prompt decision was

vital to counter fresh wave of militancy that had gripped the

country during last few days.

Referring to recent incidents in Federally Administered

Tribal Areas (FATA), Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Awaran, and Sehwan

Sharif, the Minister said it was heart wrenching to see so many

precious lives being lost in gory incidents of terror in all

four provinces.

He said an effective and well coordinated response on part

of federal and provincial governments was need of the hour and added

continuation of military courts was essential for ensuring

continuation of momentum of anti terrorism campaign.

The Minister said political leadership in Parliament needed

to show unity as well as complete unanimity of views on this issue.

There can be no compromise on safety and security of people and the

country, the Minister remarked.

The parliamentary leaders expressed agreement with the

Minister on having a well coordinated and fitting response to

terrorist threat.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar made a phone call to Speaker National

Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, asking him to facilitate early

convening of meeting of parliamentary committee on subject of

military courts so that a concrete decision could be taken.