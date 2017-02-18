Dar telephones parliamentary leaders to discuss military courts matter

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad
Ishaq Dar on Saturday telephoned parliamentary leaders to discuss
matters concerning extension in working of military courts for
speedy trial of terrorists.
The political leaders telephoned included Maulana Fazal ur
Rahman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Maulana Atta ur Rahman.
During his telephonic conversation, Ishaq Dar emphasized
a complete consensus in this matter and said a prompt decision was
vital to counter fresh wave of militancy that had gripped the
country during last few days.
Referring to recent incidents in Federally Administered
Tribal Areas (FATA), Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Awaran, and Sehwan
Sharif, the Minister said it was heart wrenching to see so many
precious lives being lost in gory incidents of terror in all
four provinces.
He said an effective and well coordinated response on part
of federal and provincial governments was need of the hour and added
continuation of military courts was essential for ensuring
continuation of momentum of anti terrorism campaign.
The Minister said political leadership in Parliament needed
to show unity as well as complete unanimity of views on this issue.
There can be no compromise on safety and security of people and the
country, the Minister remarked.
The parliamentary leaders expressed agreement with the
Minister on having a well coordinated and fitting response to
terrorist threat.
Earlier, Ishaq Dar made a phone call to Speaker National
Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, asking him to facilitate early
convening of meeting of parliamentary committee on subject of
military courts so that a concrete decision could be taken.
