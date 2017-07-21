ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday said
he had submitted 34 year old tax record in the court which was already
submitted in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2007.
Talking to a private news channel, he said not a single new paper had
been added in this tax record as this was collected from ECP, National
Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
The minister said,”I had declared all assets before ECP and being an
honest person, I had served the country and masses.”
He said the papers which were submitted in the court
could also found in ECP, adding the tax documents had been
investigated during Pervez Musharaf and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regimes.
Replying to a question, he said Hudabiya Papers Mill matter could not
be re-opened.
Dar submits 34 year old tax record in court
