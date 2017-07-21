Dar submits 34 year old tax record in court

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday said

he had submitted 34 year old tax record in the court which was already

submitted in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2007.

Talking to a private news channel, he said not a single new paper had

been added in this tax record as this was collected from ECP, National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The minister said,”I had declared all assets before ECP and being an

honest person, I had served the country and masses.”

He said the papers which were submitted in the court

could also found in ECP, adding the tax documents had been

investigated during Pervez Musharaf and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regimes.

Replying to a question, he said Hudabiya Papers Mill matter could not

be re-opened.