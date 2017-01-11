Dar reviews technological initiatives in banking sector

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday reviewed the new technological trends and reforms initiatives in banking and financial sectors.

During a meeting, Governor State Bank (SBP), Ashraf Mehmood Wathra updated finance minister regarding the new technological trends and reforms initiatives in hand in banking sector of Pakistan.

He briefed that technological advances were quickly changing the face of Pakistani banking industry.

The finance minister was apprised on the recent development in private credit and agriculture sectors growth automation in currency distribution by central and commercial banks.

Key economic indicators also came under discussion which demonstrated a stable trend.

Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, senior officials of the State Bank of Pakistan also attended the meeting.