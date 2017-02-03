Dar reviews progress on various programs of ministry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Finance Minister Senator, Muhammad Ishaq

Dar chaired a meeting to review progress on various programs and

activities of the ministry of finance here Friday.

The newly appointed Secretary Finance, Tariq Bajwa also

participated in the meeting, said a statement issued by ministry of finance.

The finance minister felicitated Bajwa on his appointment as

Secretary Finance.

He said it was a challenging assignment and brought with

it a significant level of responsibility.

He expressed hope that the new secretary would prove

himself equal to the challenge as he brought with himself experience of working in different key positions including Secretary Finance Department Punjab, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and Secretary Economic Affairs Division.

The finance minister said immediate task for the new

incumbent and his team was the preparation of next fiscal year’s budget and meeting the timelines of various ongoing reforms and initiatives.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the finance

division and advised the officials to ensure that various targets set for the ministry were achieved.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bajwa thanked the Prime

Minister and finance minister for reposing confidence in his

abilities and assured that he would do his best to take forward government’s economic agenda of fiscal prudence and sustainable inclusive growth.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the

ministry of finance.