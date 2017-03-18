Dar reviews progress on Kohsar Block project

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss matters
regarding completion and operationlizing of Kohsar Block (New Pak.
Secretariat) project and subsequent allocation of office space to
different ministries and departments.
The Secretary Housing and Works and DG, PWD briefed the
Finance Minister on the progress of the project and informed that
construction work had been substantially completed and efforts were
afoot to finish the remaining work related to HVAC and installation
of Lifts by May 2017.
The meeting was also briefed on various aspects of interior
designing and partitioning of space for allocation to different
departments.
Finance Minister emphasized completion of all the works and
installation of lifts on priority and said that all systems should
be up and ready by end of May as per the latest timeline.
He said a meeting of the Allotment Committee would be called
soon to allocate space to different ministries/departments so that
they could plan their activities for shifting to the building
accordingly.
The Minister said Kohsar Block would help accommodate
scattered government offices, departments under one roof, not only
facilitating the general public but also helping to make significant
savings under the head of building rent.
The Minister also on the occasion asked officials concerned in
Finance Division and Planning & Development Division to extend
maximum facilitation for completion of all necessary works.
The 9-Storey Kohsar Block with ground floor and two basements,
having covered area of 7,69,200 sqft will be the largest office
building in the federal capital when completed.
Secretary Housing and Works, senior officials of Finance
Division, Planning and Development Division, PWD and others attended
the meeting.