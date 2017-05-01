Dar reviews progress on 6th Population Census

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday reviewed progress of 6th Population and Housing Census, with particular focus on its second phase here at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During a high level meeting, the finance minister was given a detailed briefing on the census activities by Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa.

On the occasion, the minister lauded the efforts made by the PBS staff for successful conduct of phase-I of the census operation and expressed the hope that the 2nd phase would also be completed smoothly.

He appreciated the PBS for providing regular updates on the census activities and assured his full support for all the census work.

He acknowledged the overall cooperation, commitment and hard work rendered by armed forces personnel, provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies and the PBS staff.

He said it was highly encouraging to see all the officials and staff of PBS fully engaged in census duties and coordinating with field teams on May 1, which was the day to honour workers throughout the world.

The good spirit and dedication demonstrated in the first phase should also be kept up in the second phase, he stressed.

Ishaq Dar said it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, which held the last census in 1998 and it had earned the honour of holding it once again.

He said the exercise would greatly help the government in better economic planning for the country in future.

The minister on the occasion went round different sections of the PBS and met the personnel on duty.

Earlier, Asif Bajwa, in his briefing, mentioned that 6th Population and Housing Census started in phases from March 15.

The phase-I was conducted in 63 administrative districts, he said adding the field operation of that pase had been successfully completed in 80,471 census blocks.

A total of 40,226 civilian enumerators were engaged in the first phase, he said, adding the filled census documents had been received.

The meeting was informed that the census activities in the remaining 88 administrative districts in the second phase started on April 25 and would be completed on May 24.

About 43,912 civilian enumerators have been engaged in the second phase to carry out the census operation in 87,823 census blocks.

The Chief Statistician also shared with the participants, the comments of the six international observer teams who expressed appreciation for the overall census process, specially lauding the census teams working in different parts of the country.

He added that generally the census process went on smoothly without any impediments. An exemplary cooperation by the general public was observed and census teams were welcomed throughout the country, he added.

Among others, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed, Secretary Statistics Division and senior officials of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics were also present in the meeting.