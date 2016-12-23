Dar reviews matters related to Pakistan China JCC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Friday reviewed matters related to the upcoming Pakistan China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meetings and CPEC.

According to a finance ministry statement issued here, Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms briefed the finance minister on the implementation status of various projects under CPEC.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division briefed on the development assistance for ongoing and upcoming CPEC projects.

The finance minister appreciated the ongoing efforts of Planning Division, the EAD, the FBR and all other stakeholders to make CPEC

a success.

He said CPEC would provide a major impetus to Pakistan’s economy and enable higher, inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

He urged all stakeholders to ensure timely and successful completion of various CPEC projects.

He emphasized that all government ministries and departments which were involved in the implementation of CPEC should ensure effective coordination amongst each other.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of finance ministry.