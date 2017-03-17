Dar reviews CDA development activities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar on Friday called upon senior officials of the Capital

Development Authority (CDA) to put in their best for development of

the federal capital, besides ensuring an attractive and serene environment for the residents.

The minister was chairing a meeting with the officials to review different development activities in Islamabad and adjoining areas.

Minister of State for CADD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mayor Islamabad and senior officials of Ministry of Finance, CADD and CDA participated in the meeting.

The chairman CDA briefed the minister about the ongoing development programmes of CDA.

The meeting was informed that CDA was making all out efforts to make Islamabad a modern metropolis.

He also informed the minister about the arrangements in place for maintenance and upkeep of the capital.

The minister said the government would fully support CDA in its efforts to develop Islamabad into a model capital, with all basic amenities and facilities for its citizens, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The finance minister also asked CDA to develop housing sector for overseas Pakistanis to provide them profitable, safe and secure investment and residential opportunities.

He further said full use of latest available information technology be made for maximum facilitation of overseas investors with respect to registration, land records and all documentary processes related to purchase of properties in the proposed sector by overseas Pakistanis.

The minister highlighted that due to the visible and internationally-recognized economic progress achieved by the country, foreign investors were showing strong and tangible interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan, including in the real estate sector.

Similarly overseas Pakistanis were also keen to take advantage of investment opportunities in the country and the government would facilitate them in this regard.