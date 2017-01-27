Dar reviews actions on AML/CFT framework

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq

Dar Friday chaired a meeting of stakeholders here to review the actions

relating to the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

The Financial Intelligence Unit Director General briefed the meeting on the status of AML/CFT compliance and enforcement actions including freezing measures taken against terrorist organizations and individuals, according to a Finance Ministry press statement.

The status of measures taken for chocking of terrorist funding, which is one of the key elements of National Action Plan, was also discussed and progress in this regard was acknowledged by the participants.

A thorough review took place on the areas where work was in process to further strengthen the counter measures against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the progress made by the authorities and encouraged them to continue work in this area in the larger national interest.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law, National Security Advisor, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and senior officers of Foreign Ministry, Finance Division, Law & Justice Division, NACTA, FBR, and SBP.