Dar meets with WB delegation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Country Director for Pakistan Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The World Bank Country Director briefed the Minister regarding

international best practices on anti money laundering.

He also briefed the Minister on the international best practices on

corporate governance sector, global registry and relating to banking financial institutions.

The Finance Minister informed the Country Director that the Government was actively working on ensuring a sound legislative and regulatory frame work to curb money laundering and ensure transparency in fiscal governance.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Finance and

World Bank.