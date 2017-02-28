Dar meets newly promoted officers of Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday had a meeting with newly promoted officers

of the Ministry of Finance.

He extended felicitations to the officers and wished them well

in their new assignments.

Secretary Finance Division,Tariq Bajwa was also present on the

occasion,said in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Talking to the officers, the Minister said that all of them

had worked hard as part of the Ministry’s team and made their

contribution for development of the national economy.

He said that their promotions were well deserved as they had

diligently and sincerely accomplished their respective jobs related

to different activities of the Division.