Dar meets German delegation in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 5 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday
met German delegation, headed by parliamentary state secretary Hans
Joahan Fuchtel and appreciated Germany’s continuing cooperation with Pakistan dating back to 1961, encompassing energy, health, education, governance, sustainable development and micro-finance sectors.
The Finance Minister said Germany was Pakistan ‘s largest
trading partner within the EU.
He emphasized that given the excellent investment opportunities
in Pakistan, Germany might like to explore more investment avenues.
The Finance Minister reiterated that new areas of cooperation
had been explored in the successful negotiations held between two
countries in the recently held talks in Islamabad.
Mr Futchel expressed the hope that mutual cooperation between
the two countries would further enhance.
He also invited Pakistan to join Asia Pacific Climate Fund
along with offer of assistance in climate risk insurance to
Pakistan.