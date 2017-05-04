Dar meets ADB, AIIB, JICA Presidents

Yokohama, May 4 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar who is in Yokohama Japan had a number of meetings on

sidelines of the 50th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank

(ADB) which started Thursday.

According to press statement issued by the Ministry of

Finance, the minister met with the ADB President and briefed him

about the economic performance and achievements of Pakistan and

government’s policies to enhance growth while reducing budgetary

deficit.

The Finance Minister highlighted that due to effective steps

taken by the government, the GDP growth rate was at an eight years

high in FY 2016 i.e at 4.7% whereas the fiscal deficit had been

reduced by more than half i.e. from 8.8% to 4.6%.

The Finance Minister highlighted that these achievements in

economic growth had been achieved despite Pakistan waging war

against terrorism which had cost more than $3billion for security

operations in last three years alone.

He said that Pakistan has setup the Pakistan Development Fund

for the development of critical infrastructure and hoped that ADB

would strengthen its support for such an important initiative.

President ADB lauded Pakistan’s efforts and stated that there

was wide spread recognition of government’s success in turning the

economy around.

He said that improvement in economic fundamentals greatly

assures the international investors and donors alike and now it was

expected that more foreign direct investment would flow towards

Pakistan.

Finance Minister later met with the President of Asian

Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The AIIB President stated that Pakistan’s economic growth rate

was appreciable and its positive impact was well spread amongst all

segments of the society.

During the interaction the Finance Minister thanked the

President for grant of first two projects of AIIB to Pakistan and

briefed him that the government had substantially strengthened the

social security net in last three years from Rs.43 Billion to Rs.117

Bn.

He also stated that poverty had substantially reduced from

around 64% in 2000 to 29% in 2016.

The Minister informed that Pakistan Investment Bank was being

created with IFC in the lead to cater to the needs of the private

sector infrastructure projects. The President of AIIB assured bank’s

support to the Finance Minister.

Finance Minister during a meeting informed President of Japan

International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that after achieving macro-

economic stability the government had set its sight on achieving

sustainable, inclusive and higher growth.

Commenting on CPEC initiative, the Finance Minister explained

that CEPC was not just a bilateral project rather it is an

initiative leading towards regional connectivity and development,

therefore, all interested were welcome to come and take advantage of

the opportunities and invest.

He reiterated that CPEC offered a major share for investment

to the private sector to the tune of $34billion hence the

misconception regarding debt sustainability of Pakistan vis-a-vis

CEPEC funding was unfounded.

President JICA thanked the Finance Minister and assured that

JICA would maintain and enhance its engagement in Pakistan

especially for human resource development.

Speaking as a panelist at a seminar chaired by President of

ADB on the launch of Book to celebrate 50 years of ADB, the Finance

Minister praised the role of ADB in supporting growth and progress

in Asia.

He highlighted the evolution and changing role of ADB

especially as it had been flexible in adopting challenges and

corresponding response.

The Minister remarked that next decade and millennium belong

to Asia.

On the margins of the conference, the Finance Minister also

met with the Finance Minister of Indonesia, Shri Mulliani. Both

discussed matters of mutual interest and hoped to further cement

bilateral cooperation.

In his meeting with the Finance Minister of Maldives Ahmad

Munawwar, the Finance Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to

Maldives economic development and said that Pakistan deeply values

its relationship with Maldives.

In response, Maldives Finance Minister recalled Pakistan’s

gift of building Maldives Parliament House and requested Pakistan’s

assistance in capacity building towards its fiscal consolidation.