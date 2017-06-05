Dar, McMaster discuss region’s security situation

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Monday had telephone conversation with US National
Security Adviser Lt General H.R McMaster.
They had discussion on security situation in the region,
a finance ministry press release said.
The finance minister said Pakistan wished to see peace prevail
in the region.
He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to completely eradicate
the scourge of terrorism from the region and added it was making
continued efforts to this end.
