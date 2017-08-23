Dar hockey academy beaten by Klein Zwitserland in Holland

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): Klein Zwitserland, having the
distinction of holding the record of winning the Dutch league
for eight consecutive seasons besides winning the
European Club championships a couple of times, scored a 2-0
victory against U19 Dar Hockey academy which is currently on a
tour of Holland.
The much experienced star studded home side found a tough
opposition in youthful Dar academy at The Hague ground, said
the information made available to APP here on Wednesday. Club’s
legend Ties Kruise, who played in a record six World Cups, is
presently the chairman of HC Klein Zwitserland.
The match was also witnessed by the Pakistani ambassador
in the Netherlands, Ms Iffat Gardezi.
For the match against the Dar HA boys, the hosts fielded
their first men’s team including the Dutch national goal
keeper Laurens Buure. The side also included five players who
have played for the Dutch national age group teams plus an
Argentine who appeared for his country at the Junior World Cup
last year.
But the youngsters did not appear awed by the opponents. In
the well contested first half, both the sides had their
chances including penalty corners. A long Klein Zwitserland from
outside the Dar HA 23 metre surprisingly went unchecked to
unmarked Bus Leinweber who made it 1-0.
Second half was a bit more action packed. Both the net
minders were called into action quite a few times. The only goal
of this period came via KZ’s 4th penalty corner of the day.
Pieter Swart’s forceful angular flat hit struck the right corner
of the board off diving goal keeper Awais’s stick. A good game
where the vast experience of the Klein Zwitserland was the
decisive factor.
