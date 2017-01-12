Dar, Google director discuss collaboration for economic digitalization

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Google Director Ann Lavin Wednesday discussed possibilities of collaboration in digitalization of economic activities in Pakistan.

Google Director for Public Policy and Government Relations, Southeast Asia and Greater China, Ann Lavin, who called on the minister here, acknowledged the economic progress of Pakistan in last three

years.

She said her company could play a role in IT development, promotion

of e commerce and assist in attracting investment in Pakistan.

The finance minister asked the Google’s Director to submit a complete plan so it could be considered by the relevant stakeholders.

He said the government was committed to provide a level playing

field to all the prospective local and foreign investors.

The minister said Pakistan had been projected by renowned

international institutions as the second choicest place for investment in the world.

He said the turnaround of Pakistan’s economy, macroeconomic stability, improvement of energy and security situation in the country had provided a conducive atmosphere for enhanced commercial activities and foreign direct investments.

He said a number of new entrants had shown keen interest to

invest in Pakistan’s IT sector as well.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Finance

Division and Google.