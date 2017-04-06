Dar, German Minister discuss Economic Cooperation, Development

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr. Gerd Muller met Thursday here at Prime Minister House and discussed matters of mutual interest with particular focus on bilateral development cooperation between the two countries.

The Finance Minister welcomed the German Minister and highlighted the

historic ties between Pakistan and Germany, said a statement issued here.

Dar appreciated the cooperation and support of the German government for various development projects in Pakistan, including the recent equity participation by German development bank, KfW, in the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC).

The Finance Minister shared with the German Minister that, after having achieved macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, the government is now focused on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said that Pakistan is focused on the promotion of financial and

digital inclusion in the country.

In this regard, he highlighted the IT Park project in Islamabad that

is being implemented with loan assistance from Korean Exim Bank.

The Finance Minister emphasized that Pakistan has a liberal investment

regime and invited German companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the automotive and solar PV sectors.

He suggested that German companies should explore the possibility of

benefitting from the opportunities available in the Special Economic Zones being established.

The German Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s economic success story over the last three and a half years.

He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices for addressing the

challenges of terrorism and extremism, and the promotion of global peace.

He said that Germany is focused on continuing its economic and

development initiatives in Pakistan.

Dar offered Germany’s technical and research assistance for development projects in Pakistan, including technical support in the agriculture sector to achieve higher yields.

The German Minister invited the Finance Minister to visit Germany and

meet with various German business leaders to promote the investment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

Following the meeting, Pakistan and Germany signed a Joint Declaration

of Intent with the aim of further strengthening development cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, both the Finance Minister and the German

Minister reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in existing and new areas.