Dar for smooth implementation of budgetary measures

ISLAMABAD, JULY 2 (APP) Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday urged Finance Division officials to ensure that necessary formalities regarding implementation of budgetary measures, including issuance of the requisite notifications, were completed in a smooth and timely manner.

Chairing a meeting on matters related to Finance Division, the minister

said said that budget for FY 2017-18 had been prepared with the primary aim of providing relief and increasing the welfare of the general public.

He said that, through prudent economic policies and strict financial

discipline, the present government had been able to achieve macroeconomic stability, and now the focus is on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said that the government was determined to achieve the GDP growth target of 6% in the current fiscal year.

He directed the Finance Secretary to maintain financial discipline

during FY 2017-18, as has been the practice during the last four years.

Earlier, the Finance Secretary briefed the Finance Minister on the status of implementation of measures announced in the budget for FY 2017-18.

The Minister was informed that notifications to implement various

decisions /announcements of the budget were being issued, and most of the work in this regard had been completed.

Secretary EAD and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance also

participated in the meeting.