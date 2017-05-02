Dar for judicious utilization of foreign funding on projects

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday emphasized judicious and transparent utilization of foreign funding for development projects.

Chairing a meeting of the senior official of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to review progress on foreign funded projects, he said speedy implementation of these projects would facilitate achievement of government’s objective of inclusive high growth besides bringing about progress and economic well being for the people of the country.

He also stressed expeditious resolution of issues that hindered realizing any project.

He also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Golden Jubilee 50th annual meetings of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) scheduled to be held at Yokohama, Japan from 4-7 May 2017.

The ADB Board of Governors, it may be added, holds an annual meeting to discuss developments in Asia and the Pacific as well as

institutional matters.

Earlier, secretary EAD gave the meeting an update on different ongoing and planned projects with financing from ADB, DFID, World Bank, AIIB, and other multilateral and bilateral development partners.

Secretary EAD also gave a briefing on the Pak-German government to government negotiations on economic cooperation being held in the EAD.

Among others senior officials of the EAD and finance division attended the meeting.