Dar for efforts to strengthen Pak-US economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador – designate to

USA, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister,

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday.

Wishing him well in his future assignment, Dar emphasized efforts for further augmenting Pak-US economic cooperation and trade, said a press release issued here.

He said both countries enjoy a long history of all round

cooperative partnership and he hoped it would continue to grow in

future.

Finance Minister also on the occasion appreciated the services

rendered by Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as Secretary Foreign Affairs.

Aziz said all possible steps would be taken to promote Pak-US trade and economic ties.

The Minister assured Aizaz of his full support to enhance relations between the two countries.