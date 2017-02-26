Dar for effective utilization of foreign funds

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that effective utilization of foreign funds was extremely important to ensure achievement of the objective of accelerated economic development.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of foreign funded projects, the minister said that the timely completion of development projects must be ensured.

He directed Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to maintain close liaison with the development partners and remove any impediments in the way of implementation of the projects.

Earlier, Secretary EAD gave a detailed briefing on the utilization of foreign assistance in various sectors, across the country.

He apprised the Minister of the various projects in energy, communications, water, and social sectors, being implemented with the assistance of different multilateral and bilateral development partners.

The Minister was informed that disbursement of foreign assistance to different projects was progressing smoothly.