Dar felicitates PM, nation on achievement of 5.28 GDP growth rate

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday extended felicitations to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the whole nation on achievement of 5.28% GDP growth rate, the highest in last ten years.

In a statement issued here, the minister said it was due to the prudent economic policies of the present government that the country had been able to achieve continuous GDP growth in successive years.

He said the government was determined to achieve 6% growth rate in the next financial year.