Dar expresses satisfaction on census work

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar
on Friday expressed satisfaction on the census work undertaken till
date and hoped the good work would be continued in coming days also.
Chairing a meeting held to review the progress of ongoing
housing and population census the minister also appreciated the
dedication of all officials engaged in census activities including
the army personnel.
The minister said the PML(N) government had the privilege of
taking on this gigantic task after 19 years and added that the task
would be completed in the most transparent manner as per
international best practices.
Welcoming the appointment of Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed as Special
Assistant to Prime Minister on Statistics, the Finance Minister said
that Zaheer Ahmed brought with him rich experience and would
endeavor to enhance liaison with all stakeholders at administrative
and political levels to address complaints and grievances arising
out of the whole process of the census.
Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)
apprised the meeting that the census activities under phase-I had
been going on for seven days now.
He said that census work was being undertaken in 40,000 blocks
throughout the country smoothly. He said that considerable work had
already been completed under the phase-I.
He informed the meeting that all the activities were being
carried out as per the standard parameters.
Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Special Assistant to
the Prime Minister on Law, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Special
Assistant to the Prime Minister on Statistics, Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed,
Secretary Finance and Secretary Statistics Division were present.
Senior officials of the Finance and Statistics Divisions also
attended the meeting.