Dar expresses satisfaction on census work

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

on Friday expressed satisfaction on the census work undertaken till

date and hoped the good work would be continued in coming days also.

Chairing a meeting held to review the progress of ongoing

housing and population census the minister also appreciated the

dedication of all officials engaged in census activities including

the army personnel.

The minister said the PML(N) government had the privilege of

taking on this gigantic task after 19 years and added that the task

would be completed in the most transparent manner as per

international best practices.

Welcoming the appointment of Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed as Special

Assistant to Prime Minister on Statistics, the Finance Minister said

that Zaheer Ahmed brought with him rich experience and would

endeavor to enhance liaison with all stakeholders at administrative

and political levels to address complaints and grievances arising

out of the whole process of the census.

Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

apprised the meeting that the census activities under phase-I had

been going on for seven days now.

He said that census work was being undertaken in 40,000 blocks

throughout the country smoothly. He said that considerable work had

already been completed under the phase-I.

He informed the meeting that all the activities were being

carried out as per the standard parameters.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Special Assistant to

the Prime Minister on Law, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Special

Assistant to the Prime Minister on Statistics, Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed,

Secretary Finance and Secretary Statistics Division were present.

Senior officials of the Finance and Statistics Divisions also

attended the meeting.