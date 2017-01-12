Dar condoles death of late Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday condoled the sad demise of late Governor Sindh Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

The minister made a telephone call to Barrister Afnan Ahmed Siddiqui to condole the sad demise of his father.

In his condolence message, Ishaq Dar prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this colossal loss with equanimity.