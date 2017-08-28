ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar
Monday expressed grief over the death of two security guards of
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a firing incident outside FBR’s
Regional Tax Office (RTO-III), Gulistan-i-Jauhar Karachi.
The minister, in a statement here, offered condolences
to the families of deceased Tanzeem and Faqira, and prayed the
Almighty to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
Ishaq Dar directed the officials concerned of the FBR to
liaise with the local security personnel for conducting probe into
the matter and bringing the culprits to book.
Dar condoles death of FBR security guards in firing incident
ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar