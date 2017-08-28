Dar condoles death of FBR security guards in firing incident

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Monday expressed grief over the death of two security guards of

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a firing incident outside FBR’s

Regional Tax Office (RTO-III), Gulistan-i-Jauhar Karachi.

The minister, in a statement here, offered condolences

to the families of deceased Tanzeem and Faqira, and prayed the

Almighty to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ishaq Dar directed the officials concerned of the FBR to

liaise with the local security personnel for conducting probe into

the matter and bringing the culprits to book.