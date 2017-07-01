Dar Condoles death of Amjad Hussain Syed

ISLAMABAD, JULY 01 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday condoled the death of Col (R) Amjad Hssain Syed, the father of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The Finance Minister visited the house of Mushahid hussain Syed and

expressed sympathy with him, praying for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He also appreciated the services and struggle of late Amjad Hussain Syed for the creation of Pakistan.