Dar, CJCSC, Air chief discuss projects of PAF

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair

Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman

held a meeting at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chaklala, on Friday.

The meeting discussed the ongoing development projects of

Pakistan Air Force, says a press release.

The future development needs and consequent financial requirements also came under discussion.

On the occasion, the finance minister appreciated the role played by the Air Force, in conjunction with Army, in the operation Zarb e Azb.

He said the whole nation was determined to get rid of the menace of terrorism and wholeheartedly backed the armed forces in the effort.

He said the force development needs of the armed forces will continue to be met on priority.