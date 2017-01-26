Dar chairs meeting to review matters related to PSM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Federal Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review matters related to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMs) in the Ministry of Finance.

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chairman Privatization Commission, Mohammad Zubair and Chairman Board of Investment, Dr. Miftah Ismail attended the meeting, said a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here on Thursday.

Chairman Privatization Commission and Secretary Industries and Production gave a detailed briefing to the Finance Minister on matters pertaining to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and its administration.

They also briefed the Minister on the current status of liabilities owed by PSM.

The Finance Minister said that government is committed to finding a way forward and resolving the issues of PSM.

He urged the Privatization Commission and Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure effective coordination in order to resolve the outstanding issues of PSM.

He said all stakeholders must diligently work together to formulate a timely and effective solution for addressing PSM’s liabilities which are causing a strain on the national exchequer.

The Finance Minister said the government is keen to undertake all necessary measures to ensure that PSM makes its due contribution to Pakistan’ economy.

He said the fact that the government is paying the salaries to PSM’s employees, even when no production is taking place, is proof of the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of the workers of PSM.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Privatization Commission and PSM.