Dar chairs meeting to review external account position

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Monday to

review the external account position, including the current account,

trade account, exports, imports, remittances and financing.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce,Mohammad

Pervaiz Malik, Finance Secretary, Secretary Commerce, Secretary

Textile Industry and senior officials of the Ministries of Finance,

Commerce, Textile Industry, as well as the State Bank of

Pakistan,said in statement issued by Ministry of Finance here.

The Finance Secretary gave a briefing to the meeting and

explained that the recent increase in the current account deficit

was largely driven by a sharp increase in imports of machinery for

power generation, textile construction and import of petroleum

products.

He said that these were healthy imports which will increase

the production capacity of the economy, and enable higher growth and

exports in the future.

He also stated that the decline in exports in the last few

years was mainly due to global economic conditions, energy shortages

for industrial and agriculture sectors, and reduced availability of

exportable surplus.

The Finance Secretary informed that, due to improvement in the

global economic outlook, uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas

to industrial sector and increased output, the export decline had

begun to bottom out as exports during Jan-June 2017 registered a

growth of 0.52% compared to the same period last year.

He highlighted that exports in July 2017 posted a healthy

growth of 10.5% compared to July 2016.

He also highlighted that workers’ remittances, which had

remained stagnant due to global conditions, have shown an impressive

growth of 16% in July 2017 compared to July 2016.

A detailed discussion on various options to give an immediate

boost to exports, manage imports and build on the recent month’s

growth in remittances was held during the meeting.

The Finance Minister said that a significantly higher export

target should be achieved to improve the trade deficit.

He said that the export incentive package announced by the

government earlier this year was fully endorsed by the industry, and

all effort should be made to achieve the growth targets set under

this package.

The Finance Minister directed the Finance Secretary, Secretary

Commerce and Secretary Textile Industry to remove any impediment

that may hinder the achievement of this target.

Comprehensive proposals to incentivize remittances were also

discussed in detail.

In this regard, the Finance Secretary said that several

meetings have been held with the stakeholders, and various measures

have been identified including the proposed remittance scoring card,

road shows in major corridors, transaction efficiency and settlement

of TT charges.

Finance Minister emphasized that remittances were an important

foreign exchange stream for the country, and directed that the

proposed initiatives in this regard should be finalized immediately.

He also highlighted the need to incentivize overseas

Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed on various financing measures to

finance the current account deficit in the short term.

It was explained that increased inflows of Foreign Direct

Investment and other investments under CPEC will largely fill this

gap.

Other options such as tapping of capital markets and trade

finance facilities were also discussed.

The Finance Minister said that the economy was passing through

an expansionary phase, and the resultant dividends for the country

will be much higher than the cost presently being borne as a result

of widening of trade deficit which is only a short-term phenomenon.