Dar chairs meeting to review expenditure on census

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Saturday chaired a meeting to review financial expenditures

of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017.

Following the presentation of provisional results of census to

the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on August 25, 2017 the PBS team

briefed the Finance Minister on the financial costs incurred on the

census exercise, as well as relevant financial procedures and allied matters.

The minister was informed that the census expenditure included

security costs, expenditure on provision of transport for field staff,

and remuneration charges to enumerators, said a press release.

The PBS team apprised the minister that a significant portion of

the census expenditure was made through the District Administration of

the respective districts, and the rendering of accounts from them in

this regard is currently under process.

The minister said that the successful completion of the 6th Population & Housing Census 2017 by the present government was a major milestone for the country, as it is of high national importance and was

long overdue.

The minister emphasized that reliable data gathered from the

Census will play a vital role in adequate planning, policy-building,

and effective delivery of services to the people of Pakistan.

He stated that all the requisite financial resources for the

exercise were made available to PBS on time for this important task.

The minister directed that the rendering of accounts by the Deputy

Administration for expenditures incurred on Census should be expedited

and all financial matters should be finalised diligently with complete transparency.

The Finance Secretary, as well as senior officials of the Pakistan

Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Finance participated in the

meeting.