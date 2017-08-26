Dar chairs meeting to review expenditure on census

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Saturday chaired a meeting to review financial expenditures
of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017.
Following the presentation of provisional results of census to
the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on August 25, 2017 the PBS team
briefed the Finance Minister on the financial costs incurred on the
census exercise, as well as relevant financial procedures and allied matters.
The minister was informed that the census expenditure included
security costs, expenditure on provision of transport for field staff,
and remuneration charges to enumerators, said a press release.
The PBS team apprised the minister that a significant portion of
the census expenditure was made through the District Administration of
the respective districts, and the rendering of accounts from them in
this regard is currently under process.
The minister said that the successful completion of the 6th Population & Housing Census 2017 by the present government was a major milestone for the country, as it is of high national importance and was
long overdue.
The minister emphasized that reliable data gathered from the
Census will play a vital role in adequate planning, policy-building,
and effective delivery of services to the people of Pakistan.
He stated that all the requisite financial resources for the
exercise were made available to PBS on time for this important task.
The minister directed that the rendering of accounts by the Deputy
Administration for expenditures incurred on Census should be expedited
and all financial matters should be finalised diligently with complete transparency.
The Finance Secretary, as well as senior officials of the Pakistan
Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Finance participated in the
meeting.
