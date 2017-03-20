Dar chairs meeting to review economic reforms

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday chaired a meeting here to review the progress of various economic reforms being carried out by the government.

He reviewed the ongoing structural reforms in key areas of the economy, including energy sector, public sector enterprises and investment climate.

Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa briefed the minister on the latest status of various reform measures and their implementation.

Ishaq Dar shared the progress in the key areas of the economy and highlighted the publication of Public Sector Enterprises Report, work on the Circular Debt Plan and the National Doing Business Reform Strategy.

He expressed his satisfaction on the progress of reforms, saying their dividends were already visible.

He emphasized the importance of timely implementation of various decisions so that the desired objectives could be achieved within the planned timeframe.

He desired that compendium of reforms implemented since 2013 be updated to properly reflect the reforms over the last 3 years.

The Finance Minister also instructed that a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council may be convened to discuss budgetary proposals for enhancing growth.

He said implementation of ongoing work might be expedited through coordination with concerned government ministries.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary EAD and senior officials of Finance Division.