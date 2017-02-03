Dar chairs meeting on matters related to Debt Policy Coordination Office

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Senator

Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Debt

Policy Coordination Office here at the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The finance minister emphasized the importance of prudent debt

management for a growing economy.

Referring to his article on Pakistan’s debt published earlier

this week, he said the purpose of the article was to emphasize

that Pakistan was properly managing its debt, and to dispel any

notion that the country was at risk with regard to debt obligations

in the foreseeable future, said a statement issued by Ministry of

Finance here.

He said the sustainability profile of public debt had

improved significantly during the present government, and urged the debt office to continue its efforts to further improve the debt sustainability profile.

The finance minister expressed his satisfaction that the Net

Debt to GDP ratio had remained unchanged at 60.2%, during the period

from July 2013 to June 2016.

He emphasized that the Net Debt to GDP ratio had been

maintained at this level despite the fact that the present government had enhanced Federal Development spending from Rs. 348 billion in FY 2013 to Rs. 800 billion for FY 2017, and had increased cash income support to the most vulnerable from Rs. 40 billion to Rs. 115 billion in three years to end June 2016.

He further highlighted that fiscal deficits had been

curtailed from 8.2 percent to 4.6 percent of GDP in three years to June 2016.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry

of finance.

APP/sha/ati