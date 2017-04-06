Dar, Chairman USIP discuss economic issues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar here on Thursday met Stephen J. Hadley, Chairman of United

States Institute of Peace, a prominent US think tank and discussed

matters related to economy.

The Minister shared with Hadley an overview of the national

economy and stated that the country had been able to achieve

macroeconomic stability through sustained structural reforms.

He said that after the successful conclusion of the IMF

programme, the government recently held consultations with the Fund

under Article IV of its Articles of Association.

He highlighted government’s efforts for economic reforms and

said steps were now underway for consolidation of economic gains

made by Pakistan thus far.

He said now the focus was on inclusive and sustainable

economic growth along with generating job opportunities.

The minister said Pakistan was well poised to attain 5%

economic growth by end of this fiscal year, that would be a nine

year high.

He said ultimately 7% economic growth was the target to be

achieved by 2018.

Finance Minister also informed the delegation about Pakistan’s

efforts to promote regional connectivity. He said that CPEC, once

operational, would benefit the whole region.

He said that other regional connectivity projects like CASA

and TAPI would also enhance regional cooperation and promote peace,

prosperity and good neighborly relations among the countries of the

region.

Chairman USIP acknowledged Pakistan’s significant economic

achievements and added that these successes needed to be fully

projected to the intentional audiences.

Referring to Finance Minister’s interaction with senior

leadership, media, think tanks during his past visits to the US, he

said that it greatly helped build a positive perception about

Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for such interaction on a more frequent

basis.

Stephen J. Hadley, the Chairman of USIP, has previously served

as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs for four

years until 2009.

In that capacity he was the principal White House Foreign

Policy advisor to the then President George W. Bush. Prior to that

he served as the Deputy National Security Advisor.