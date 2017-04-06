Dar, Chairman USIP discuss economic issues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar here on Thursday met Stephen J. Hadley, Chairman of United
States Institute of Peace, a prominent US think tank and discussed
matters related to economy.
The Minister shared with Hadley an overview of the national
economy and stated that the country had been able to achieve
macroeconomic stability through sustained structural reforms.
He said that after the successful conclusion of the IMF
programme, the government recently held consultations with the Fund
under Article IV of its Articles of Association.
He highlighted government’s efforts for economic reforms and
said steps were now underway for consolidation of economic gains
made by Pakistan thus far.
He said now the focus was on inclusive and sustainable
economic growth along with generating job opportunities.
The minister said Pakistan was well poised to attain 5%
economic growth by end of this fiscal year, that would be a nine
year high.
He said ultimately 7% economic growth was the target to be
achieved by 2018.
Finance Minister also informed the delegation about Pakistan’s
efforts to promote regional connectivity. He said that CPEC, once
operational, would benefit the whole region.
He said that other regional connectivity projects like CASA
and TAPI would also enhance regional cooperation and promote peace,
prosperity and good neighborly relations among the countries of the
region.
Chairman USIP acknowledged Pakistan’s significant economic
achievements and added that these successes needed to be fully
projected to the intentional audiences.
Referring to Finance Minister’s interaction with senior
leadership, media, think tanks during his past visits to the US, he
said that it greatly helped build a positive perception about
Pakistan.
He emphasized the need for such interaction on a more frequent
basis.
Stephen J. Hadley, the Chairman of USIP, has previously served
as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs for four
years until 2009.
In that capacity he was the principal White House Foreign
Policy advisor to the then President George W. Bush. Prior to that
he served as the Deputy National Security Advisor.
Dar, Chairman USIP discuss economic issues
ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad