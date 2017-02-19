Dar calls parliamentary leaders 2nd day, highlights significance of military courts

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar continued telephone contacts with parliamentary leaders for the second day today, highlighting the importance of extending the working of military courts.

The Finance Minister called Farooq Sattar of MQM, Shabzada Tariquullah of Jammat e Islami, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of ANP, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of AML, Shahji Gul Afridi of FATA and other parliamentary leaders on Sunday.

According to press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here, Dar highlighted significance of extending the working of military courts for speedy trial of terrorists and emphasized consensus among all the party leaders on this important issue.

Minister also telephoned Speaker National Assembly and emphasized on behalf of the government, to advance the meeting of the main Parliamentary Committee on the subject and hold it on 23rd February, 2017 instead of 27th February as was earlier planned.

He advised the Speaker that since the meeting of the Sub Committee is scheduled on 22nd February, it would be appropriate to convene the main Committee on 23rd February 2017 to facilitate early decisions in the matter.

Minister Dar in his conversation with different leaders Sunday reiterated that recent spate of terrorist attacks across the country called for a rapid and fitting response.

Extension in functioning of military courts, he said would strengthen efforts to curb militancy.