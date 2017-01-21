Dar assures support for AJK development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the Federal Government would continue to extend full support and cooperation to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government

for the socio economic development of the area, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister was talking to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

Khan, who called on him here.

Matters relating to development projects and overall financial

situation in the AJK was discussed during the meeting.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan apprised the Finance Minister of the

development priorities and plans of the AJK Government.

He also stressed on the need for inclusion of the AJK in foreign

funded projects being implemented across the four provinces.