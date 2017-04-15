Dar assures full support to AJK PM for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar said the federal government would extend all possible support to the AJK government in its quest for economic progress and undertaking development projects.

The minister received the Prime Minister of AJK, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here and had discussion with him on various important matters pertaining to the state, said a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here Saturday.

Raja Farooq Haider apprised the finance minister about the ongoing and planned development projects for AJK besides informing him about the budgetary requirements in this regard.

He said the preparations for the AJK budget 2017-18 were

already underway and due focus would be paid to well being of people along with a spate of development works.

The minister appreciated the development work being undertaken by the AJK Government and assured of full support in financial needs in this realm.

He directed for the preparation of proposals by the Finance Department AJK in consultation with the Finance Division for appropriate decisions prior to finalization of budget 2017-18.

Constitutional matters pertaining to AJK also came under discussion and the AJK Prime Minister informed that detailed proposals had already been prepared and presented for review of the committee formed for the constitutional reforms.

Federal Secretaries of Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions also participated in the meeting.