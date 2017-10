ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend 16th Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Ministerial Meeting.

The Ministerial Meeting would consider the CAREC Strategy 2013, according to Finance Ministry press statement issued here.

CAREC Forum includes 11 countries and 6 multilateral institutions, it added.