Dar apprises President about economic situation

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Saturday called on President Mamnoon Hussain here at the
Aiwan e Sadr and apprised him about the economic situation in the country.
Ishaq Dar informed the President that all the key economic
indicators were positive and moving in the right direction.
With concerted efforts and through a comprehensive economic
reforms process, the country was able to attain macro economic stability, he added.
The minister said the government was now fully focused on
measures aimed at sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
He also shared with the President the recent developments with
regard to legislation on military courts and the government’s efforts to achieve consensus on the issue.
