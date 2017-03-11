Dar apprises President about economic situation

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Saturday called on President Mamnoon Hussain here at the

Aiwan e Sadr and apprised him about the economic situation in the country.

Ishaq Dar informed the President that all the key economic

indicators were positive and moving in the right direction.

With concerted efforts and through a comprehensive economic

reforms process, the country was able to attain macro economic stability, he added.

The minister said the government was now fully focused on

measures aimed at sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He also shared with the President the recent developments with

regard to legislation on military courts and the government’s efforts to achieve consensus on the issue.