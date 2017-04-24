Dar apprises IMF DMD about Dubai consultations

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday apprised Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mitsuhiro Furusawa about Article IV consultations held in Dubai recently.

During a meeting with Furusawa at Washington, he also informed about the macro-economic situation in the country and highlighted the steps being taken by the government to achieve a higher growth trajectory on an inclusive and sustainable basis.

He said Pakistan would achieve a GDP growth of over 5 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2017.

Dar appreciated IMF’s support and help for Pakistan and added Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif and his government were committed to the reforms programme and adherence to sound economic policies.

On his part, Furusawa congratulated Dar on the successful completion of the IMF programme.

He appreciated the reform programme in the country which had stabilized the economy and put it on a higher growth trajectory.

The finance minister was accompanied on the occasion by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Finance Secretary and Secretary Economic Affairs Division, while IMF’s Mission Chief for Pakistan Harald Finger was also present.