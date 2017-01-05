Dar appreciates work done for enforcement of AML/CFT laws

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting which discussed the Anti-Money

Laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism Regime (AML/CFT) regime

in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of Finance

Division including Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), a press

release issued here said.

Director General (DG) (FMU) briefed the participants about the

actions being taken to implement the AML/CFT reforms introduced by

the Federal Government through amendments made in Anti Money

Laundering Act, 2010 and Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 during the last 3

and half years.

DG (FMU) shared that the chain of financial intelligence

produced under the AML Act, 2010 had significantly improved over a

period of time, mainly through capacity building of reporting

entities, FMU and law enforcement agencies.

The Minister was briefed about the measures taken in terms of

National Action Plan- Chocking financing of terrorism, to insulate

the financial sector from any use by the banned entities and the

associated individuals.

He was also informed about the latest action taken by the

authorities to freeze the assets of individuals listed in the

Schedule IV of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

While appreciating the work so far done for the enforcement of

AML/CFT laws in Pakistan, the Finance Minister urged stronger

enforcement to ensure that the menace of money laundering is

eliminated and access of terrorists to finances is effectively

denied.