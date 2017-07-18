Daniyal castigates specific political parties for changing stance on Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz Tuesday castigated
some opposition parties for changing their stance on Panama
Papers case.
Talking to media, he pointed out that some political
parties, despite having no link with the case, have started
attending court proceedings.
Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership,
he said perhaps someone had told PML-Q that name of Chaudhary
Moonis Elahi was on top of the list of persons having offshore
companies abroad. That was why Ch Shujaat Hussain did not
attend SC proceedings on Tuesday, he added.
Criticizing PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he
said Bilawal was somehow using PTI’s language. The recent bail
of Dr Asim Hussein, who allegedly plundered Rs 230 billion,
seems to be a reason for change of Bilawal’s stance, he added.
He said Jamat-e-Islami has filed a review petition ignoring
the names of 450 people, accused of establishing offshore
companies, thus targeting only Sharif family.
He alleged JI was involved in locking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
accountability bureau, devouring funds supposed to be invested
in generating power through hydel source.
He questioned then who forced them to file a petition
targeting only Sharif family.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deviated from
its earlier considered opinion thrice. Volume X of the JIT
report, video recording of its proceeding should also be made
public, he added.
He said ownership of flats and assets beyond means have
not yet been proved by JIT.
He said people wanted end of loadshedding and end
of price hike.
PTI was demanding only focussing about alleged forgery
pinpointed in JIT report, he added.
JIT had written a letter to Saudi Arabia dated May 31,
2005 when it had not even been constituted, he said adding
that the legal firm hired by JIT, has clearly mentioned in
the documents that the contents could not be produced before
any court of law.
He said the JIT report was apparently biased. Letters
were written to a number of countries except any investigation
from Qatari prince, he added.
He alleged Imran Khan was not being apprehended despite
declared as a ‘proclaimed offender’ and was roaming frequently
in the country, giving lessons of ethics vociferously.
