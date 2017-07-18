Daniyal castigates specific political parties for changing stance on Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz Tuesday castigated

some opposition parties for changing their stance on Panama

Papers case.

Talking to media, he pointed out that some political

parties, despite having no link with the case, have started

attending court proceedings.

Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership,

he said perhaps someone had told PML-Q that name of Chaudhary

Moonis Elahi was on top of the list of persons having offshore

companies abroad. That was why Ch Shujaat Hussain did not

attend SC proceedings on Tuesday, he added.

Criticizing PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he

said Bilawal was somehow using PTI’s language. The recent bail

of Dr Asim Hussein, who allegedly plundered Rs 230 billion,

seems to be a reason for change of Bilawal’s stance, he added.

He said Jamat-e-Islami has filed a review petition ignoring

the names of 450 people, accused of establishing offshore

companies, thus targeting only Sharif family.

He alleged JI was involved in locking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

accountability bureau, devouring funds supposed to be invested

in generating power through hydel source.

He questioned then who forced them to file a petition

targeting only Sharif family.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deviated from

its earlier considered opinion thrice. Volume X of the JIT

report, video recording of its proceeding should also be made

public, he added.

He said ownership of flats and assets beyond means have

not yet been proved by JIT.

He said people wanted end of loadshedding and end

of price hike.

PTI was demanding only focussing about alleged forgery

pinpointed in JIT report, he added.

JIT had written a letter to Saudi Arabia dated May 31,

2005 when it had not even been constituted, he said adding

that the legal firm hired by JIT, has clearly mentioned in

the documents that the contents could not be produced before

any court of law.

He said the JIT report was apparently biased. Letters

were written to a number of countries except any investigation

from Qatari prince, he added.

He alleged Imran Khan was not being apprehended despite

declared as a ‘proclaimed offender’ and was roaming frequently

in the country, giving lessons of ethics vociferously.