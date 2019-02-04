Dams committee reviews progress on Diamer Basha, Mohmand dams

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday reviewed progress on the both projects in its meeting.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) / ICDBMD Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), was attended by ICDBMD Members and Co-opted Members including former Chairman WAPDA Shams-ul-Mulk, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, SeniorMember Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources and Secretary ICDBMD, Chief (Water) Planning, Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior, Joint Secretary (Finance Division), Joint Secretary (EAD), DG (GB) Scouts and Deputy Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, said a press release.