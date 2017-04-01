Dalai Lama’s visit to disputed areas can further complicate China-India border issues: China

BEIJING (China), Apr 1 (APP): Expressing serious concern on Dalai Lama

proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has again urged India to stick to its political commitment on Tibet-related issues and not to make any move that could further complicate the China-India border issues.

‘China firmly opposes the Dalai Lama’s visit to areas where China and

India have territorial disputes and has stated our concerns to India for multiple times,’ Spokesman, Lu Kang said during regular press briefing here.

We again urge India to stick to its political commitment on

Tibet-related issues and our important consensus on border issues, not to make any move that could further complicate the border issues, and not to give the group of the Dalai Lama a stage to carry out anti-China and separatist activities, so that we can maintain the healthy and steady growth of China-India relations, he added.

When asked has China already protested to the Indian authorities over

the invitation, he said, China’s position on the issue of the eastern part of China-India borders is clear-cut and consistent.

He said, the Dalai group has long engaged in anti-China and separatist activities and made its disgraceful performance on the border issues between China and India.

India is very clear about the seriousness of issues related to the Dalai

Lama and the sensitivity of its border issues with China.

Lu Kang said, under such circumstances, India still invites the Dalai

Lama to visit disputed areas of China-India borders, adding, this will gravely damage the peace and stability of the border regions between China and India and China-India bilateral relations.

Responding to a question, he said, to maintain friendly relations

between two developing countries is for sure in the interests of the two peoples.

However, relations can only be developed on the basis of adhering to

certain principles, he added.

The Spokesman said, in the past, things that provoked China’s firm

opposition did occur, and they did cause harm to China-India relations.

Therefore, China has asked Indian authorities to earnestly honor their

political pledges and avoid damaging China-India relations, he added.